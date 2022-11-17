Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enova International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 191,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. Enova International has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

