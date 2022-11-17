Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.87. 32,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.65. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

