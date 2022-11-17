Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 3.7%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $38,078.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,990 shares of company stock worth $925,153 in the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

