Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.31. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Banner Midstream Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration, production, and drilling operations. It also provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation services contractors.

