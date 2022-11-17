EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 84,411 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $94.64. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,649. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $109.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

