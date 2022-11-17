EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EpicQuest Education Group International Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.

