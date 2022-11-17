Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $905,700.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 93.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

