Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,390,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 18,640,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,848. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after purchasing an additional 451,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after buying an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after buying an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

