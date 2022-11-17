ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,369. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

