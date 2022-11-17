ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-$3.60 EPS.
ESCO Technologies Stock Performance
ESE stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $88.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,369. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Featured Stories
