Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

About Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $7.30 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.