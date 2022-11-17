Etsy (ETSY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

11/15/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2022 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $95.00.

11/2/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

11/1/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $110.00.

10/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $122.00 to $119.00.

10/6/2022 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $125.00.

10/4/2022 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $5.35 on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

