Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.