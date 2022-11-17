EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $11.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 12.93.
Shares of EVCM traded up 0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,990. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 6.01 and a 12 month high of 18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is 9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 507.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
