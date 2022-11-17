Evercore ISI Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $12.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivePerson Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

