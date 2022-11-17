Evercore ISI Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $12.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Evercore ISI to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.