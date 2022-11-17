Evercore ISI Reiterates “$17.00” Price Target for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.
ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.
Frontier Group Trading Down 2.7 %
ULCC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 707,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.03. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
