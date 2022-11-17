Evercore ISI Reiterates “$17.00” Price Target for Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been given a $17.00 price target by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

ULCC traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 707,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.03. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $89,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

