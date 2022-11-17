Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.38) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €19.05 ($19.63) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.61) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of €18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.78.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.