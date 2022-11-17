Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.01% from the stock’s current price.
XGN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Exagen Trading Down 9.7 %
XGN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 121,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,383. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
