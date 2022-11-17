Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cowen to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.01% from the stock’s current price.

XGN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Trading Down 9.7 %

XGN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 121,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,383. Exagen has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a market cap of $49.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Exagen Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Exagen during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Exagen by 47.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.