Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $1,304,445.00 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

