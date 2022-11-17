Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 8.9% in October

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 433,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 138,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

