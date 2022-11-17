Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) CAO Michael S. Leonard Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $617.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $623.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $23,793,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

