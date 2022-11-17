Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Hits New 12-Month High at $743.04

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$743.04 and last traded at C$743.04, with a volume of 16588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$734.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$900.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$656.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$667.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The company had revenue of C$8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 93.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

