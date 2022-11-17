Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Insider Sells $75,127.50 in Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) insider Maurice S.J. Moragne sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $75,127.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,731.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

