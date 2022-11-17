Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Provident Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 5.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $46,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 60,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,048. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

