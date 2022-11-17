Fellaz (FLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $248,594.03

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $248,594.03 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00007184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

