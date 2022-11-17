Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GSM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.30. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 113.59%. The firm had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

