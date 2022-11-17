Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0607

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $45.32 million and $3.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022585 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.