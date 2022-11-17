Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
