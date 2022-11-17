Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Update

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

