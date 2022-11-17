Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %
Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,029. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Featured Articles
