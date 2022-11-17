Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,029. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after buying an additional 557,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

