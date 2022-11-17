FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.