First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Michael David Cassens Sells 2,300 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $61,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael David Cassens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Busey alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 139,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,031. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Busey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in First Busey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.