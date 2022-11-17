First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCAP opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. First Capital has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

