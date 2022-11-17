First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 89,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 15,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,962. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.