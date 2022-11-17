First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Short Interest Update

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,550,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 17,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 68.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

NYSE AG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 168,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,984,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.13%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

