First Quantum Minerals (FM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

11/11/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$30.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$31.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

10/27/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$31.00.

10/21/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$29.00.

10/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

10/13/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

10/6/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.47. 3,808,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$20.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.80.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

