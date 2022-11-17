First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. 87,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 26,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80.
