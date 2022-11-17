First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stake Reduced by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB stock remained flat at $19.91 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,401. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $20.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

