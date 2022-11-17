First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 135,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

