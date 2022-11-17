FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,256,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 2,491,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

