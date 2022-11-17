Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

