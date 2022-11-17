Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.09. 897,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,735. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.14. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Five Below by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

