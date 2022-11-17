Floki Inu (FLOKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69.38 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00569024 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.95 or 0.29639537 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

