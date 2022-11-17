Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

FLR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. Fluor’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,868,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

