Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.
Fluor Stock Up 1.2 %
FLR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. Fluor has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fluor by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,868,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.