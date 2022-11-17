Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 84,024 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flywire Stock Down 7.5 %

Flywire stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,496. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 616.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 39.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

