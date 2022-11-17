Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 84,024 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Flywire Stock Down 7.5 %
Flywire stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,496. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 616.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 39.4% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Stories
