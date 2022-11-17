Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Down 6.5%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 4,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,095,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Several brokerages have commented on FLYW. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Flywire Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

In other news, Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 187,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,037,592 shares of company stock worth $25,560,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

