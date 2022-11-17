Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF accounts for 5.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 95.91% of Formidable ETF worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.