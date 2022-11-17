Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992,675 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $31,014,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

