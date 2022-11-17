Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.32 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

NYSE PRU opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

