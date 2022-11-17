Forsta AP Fonden Has $10 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

