Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.14 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,852 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

VMware Trading Down 0.8 %

VMW stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

