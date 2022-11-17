Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 97,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

